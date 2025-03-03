HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,259 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,402,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $745,410,000 after purchasing an additional 480,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $469,987,000 after acquiring an additional 24,799 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 571,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $303,689,000 after purchasing an additional 86,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 8.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 527,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,186,000 after buying an additional 40,138 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HubSpot from $835.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $710.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $863.96.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total transaction of $82,085.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,668,958.41. This trade represents a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.89, for a total value of $18,497,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,272,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,197,051.53. This trade represents a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,112 shares of company stock valued at $35,878,612. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS opened at $724.46 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $881.13. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8,050.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $739.69 and a 200-day moving average of $642.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

