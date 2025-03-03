Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells $1,875,000.00 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,800. The trade was a 50.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

H Eugene Lockhart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $130,406.30.

On Monday, December 2nd, H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $127,968.02.

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $152.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.24. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $153.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $399.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.62 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $142.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

