Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $142.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of HURN opened at $152.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.53 and its 200-day moving average is $118.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $153.77.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.38. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $399.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.62 million. Equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $130,406.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,087,700.80. This trade represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $62,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,688 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,159.20. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,042 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,571 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 538,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,512,000 after acquiring an additional 121,371 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 395,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,306,000 after purchasing an additional 67,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth about $1,159,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Stories

