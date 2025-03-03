ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $179.50 and last traded at $184.41, with a volume of 158879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $249.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.00.

ICON Public Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.22.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Equities analysts expect that ICON Public Limited will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICON Public

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. grew its stake in ICON Public by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in ICON Public by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

