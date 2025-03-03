IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $188.60 and last traded at $188.53, with a volume of 310856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.71.

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.69. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in IDEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

