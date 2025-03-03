IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 5,117.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 22,003 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,838,000 after buying an additional 14,511 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,917,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,042,000 after buying an additional 111,783 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,748.60. The trade was a 11.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

Shares of MNST opened at $54.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.21.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

