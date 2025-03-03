IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICF) Short Interest Down 38.6% in February

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 827,300 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the January 31st total of 1,347,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
IHI Price Performance
IHICF stock remained flat at $19.50 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.50. IHI has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $19.50.
About IHI
