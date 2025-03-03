Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 3,586 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,053,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,437,000 after purchasing an additional 118,858 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 215,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 115,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,737,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,142,000 after purchasing an additional 94,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,324,000 after purchasing an additional 59,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $59.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.84. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.67 and a 52 week high of $84.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.69 and a 200-day moving average of $68.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on GRBK shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Friday.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

