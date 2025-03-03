Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires New Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,014.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 122.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.55.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

VNO stock opened at $42.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,050.75, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $46.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.37.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Vornado Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,850.00%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.