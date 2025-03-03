Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCS. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Century Communities by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 490,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,502,000 after purchasing an additional 51,021 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 544,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,063,000 after purchasing an additional 49,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Century Communities by 1,477.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 48,181 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Century Communities by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 435,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,896,000 after purchasing an additional 46,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,403,000. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Century Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Century Communities Price Performance

Shares of CCS opened at $69.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.01 and a 200-day moving average of $86.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.49 and a 52 week high of $108.42.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.33. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 7.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

About Century Communities

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.