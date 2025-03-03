Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Omnicell by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Omnicell by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $38.06 on Monday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $55.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average is $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Omnicell from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Omnicell from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

In other Omnicell news, Director Mark W. Parrish sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $567,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,597.10. This represents a 17.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

