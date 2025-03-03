Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 2,226 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,899,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,241,000 after purchasing an additional 880,816 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,393,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,994,000 after purchasing an additional 648,982 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,240,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,817,000 after purchasing an additional 417,325 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,511,000 after acquiring an additional 134,767 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $211.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.89. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $218.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. UBS Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

