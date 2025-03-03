Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 30,318 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,872 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,318 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 17,533.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $16.47 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 50.41%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBAN. Barclays upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

