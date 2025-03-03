Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 441 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 193,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,289 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 37,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

BHE opened at $40.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.70. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.44 and a 1 year high of $52.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 39.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BHE

Insider Buying and Selling at Benchmark Electronics

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 6,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $271,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,947,418.63. The trade was a 1.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.