Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 69,538 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 80.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,538 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 761,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,628,000 after buying an additional 606,375 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,408,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,312,000 after buying an additional 574,516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,309,000 after buying an additional 490,468 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,630,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,272,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $64.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.23. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $73.45.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.57%.

Comerica announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

