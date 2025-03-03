Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes $959,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 112,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after buying an additional 72,637 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $1,386,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $1,287,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,062,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,107,000 after purchasing an additional 549,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 40.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 923,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,663,000 after purchasing an additional 267,723 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK stock opened at $86.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.70 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.90 and a 200-day moving average of $92.52.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

