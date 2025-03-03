Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

IMUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Immunic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IMUX

Immunic Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunic

IMUX stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. Immunic has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $107.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Immunic by 121.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 38,553 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunic in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Immunic by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Immunic by 70.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 42,383 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Immunic in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.