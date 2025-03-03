Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.64.

IMCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut Immunocore from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Immunocore in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Immunocore by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in Immunocore during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Immunocore by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $29.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 0.77. Immunocore has a 1-year low of $27.69 and a 1-year high of $72.05.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

