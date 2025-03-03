Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Trading Down 8.3% – Should You Sell?

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.12 and last traded at $18.88. 229,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,235,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Immunovant from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Immunovant to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.55.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.90. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.65.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunovant news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 16,845,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $336,900,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,650,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,006,820. This trade represents a 21.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William L. Macias sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $56,786.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 359,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,564,692.64. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,510 shares of company stock valued at $656,886 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 69.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 951,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,117,000 after purchasing an additional 391,436 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 73.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Immunovant by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after buying an additional 22,990 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

