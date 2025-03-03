Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.72 Per Share

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Imperial Oil Trading Up 0.4 %

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$98.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.78. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$83.24 and a 1 year high of C$108.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$96.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Imperial Oil

In related news, Director Bradley William Corson acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$97.44 per share, with a total value of C$467,713.92. Corporate insiders own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$99.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$94.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$101.50 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$109.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$104.10.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

