Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.

Ingersoll Rand has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. Ingersoll Rand has a dividend payout ratio of 2.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.2%.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:IR opened at $84.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $81.71 and a one year high of $106.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.81.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

