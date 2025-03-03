Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion stock opened at $130.55 on Monday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $109.51 and a 1 year high of $155.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.59. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.09. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.96%.

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $1,361,392.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,906.76. The trade was a 24.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INGR. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.20.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

