Insider Buying: AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider Purchases 1,900 Shares of Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,888.00.

AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 22,500 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.89 per share, with a total value of C$267,525.00.

On Tuesday, February 25th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 23,200 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.56 per share, with a total value of C$268,192.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 21,100 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.57 per share, with a total value of C$244,127.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 21,000 shares of AGF Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$232,260.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 442,751 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$4,945,528.67.

AGF Management Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of TSE:AGF.B traded down C$0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$11.18. The company had a trading volume of 152,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. AGF Management Limited has a 12 month low of C$7.37 and a 12 month high of C$11.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.17. The stock has a market cap of C$713.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGF.B has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.46.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

