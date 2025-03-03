Insider Buying: JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Director Steven E. Wynne bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,280. This trade represents a 55.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE JELD opened at $5.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $21.75.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $895.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,580.0% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on JELD shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

