Insider Buying: JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) Director Steven E. Wynne bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,280. This trade represents a 55.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

NYSE JELD opened at $5.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $21.75.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $895.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,580.0% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on JELD shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

