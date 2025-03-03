Insider Buying: Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP) Insider Acquires 5,900 Shares of Stock

Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) insider Garett Rosenblum bought 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $134,756.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $134,756. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Millrose Properties Trading Down 2.6 %
Millrose Properties stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,309,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,985,363. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $27.07.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Millrose Properties in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.
About Millrose Properties
Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.
