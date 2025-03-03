Insider Buying: Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) Insider Buys 35,000 Shares of Stock

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU – Get Free Report) insider Richard(Rick) Menell purchased 35,000 shares of Perseus Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.01 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$105,350.00 ($65,434.78).

Perseus Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Perseus Mining alerts:

Perseus Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Perseus Mining’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. Perseus Mining’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and the Sissingué and Yaouré gold mine projects located in Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.