Insider Selling: Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) CEO Sells 5,690 Shares of Stock

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) CEO David James Lennon sold 5,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $13,371.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,558.15. This trade represents a 14.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aadi Bioscience Stock Down 10.2 %

Aadi Bioscience stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 217,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,224. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37. The company has a market cap of $56.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.64. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aadi Bioscience

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 115,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,677 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 30,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

About Aadi Bioscience

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.

