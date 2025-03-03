Insider Selling: Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Director Sells $1,044,762.47 in Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Munn sold 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $1,044,762.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,799.50. This trade represents a 28.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Garmin Stock Performance

GRMN opened at $228.88 on Monday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $136.25 and a one year high of $246.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.97.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.51. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in Garmin by 864.3% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 578.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Garmin to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $171.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Garmin from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.80.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Articles

