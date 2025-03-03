Insider Selling: Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) CFO Robert J. Stubblefield sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $24,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,000. The trade was a 5.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lottery.com Trading Down 4.6 %

LTRY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,693,443. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. Lottery.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82.

Get Lottery.com alerts:

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. Lottery.com had a negative return on equity of 88.86% and a negative net margin of 594.64%.

Lottery.com Company Profile

Lottery.com Inc, a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. The company delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lottery.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lottery.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.