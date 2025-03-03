Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,319,716.80 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $1,319,716.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,072,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,192,525.48. This represents a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Stock Up 0.8 %

MORN stock opened at $313.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.20. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.37 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.81 million. Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

