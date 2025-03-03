Insider Selling: Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CFO Sells 1,408 Shares of Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $273,602.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,014,116.16. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, December 2nd, Jeffrey Howie sold 3,160 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total value of $560,552.40.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $194.23 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.79 and a 52-week high of $219.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,781,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,360,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,329,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $825,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,223,000 after buying an additional 1,393,436 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,931,000 after buying an additional 1,145,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,902,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,283,000 after buying an additional 249,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

