Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insurance Australia Group Stock Down 6.2 %

OTCMKTS:IAUGY traded down $1.53 on Monday, hitting $23.23. The stock had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 511. Insurance Australia Group has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $29.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average is $25.42.

Get Insurance Australia Group alerts:

Insurance Australia Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.3772 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Insurance Australia Group’s previous dividend of $0.29. Insurance Australia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.30%.

About Insurance Australia Group

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products and provides investment management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, personal liability, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insurance Australia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insurance Australia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.