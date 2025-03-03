Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,961 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,488,000.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 939,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,875,000 after purchasing an additional 939,520 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,575.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 293,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,432,000 after purchasing an additional 292,061 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,119,000 after buying an additional 183,895 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 426.0% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 199,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,611,000 after buying an additional 161,500 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $270.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $229.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $234.18 and a 1 year high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

