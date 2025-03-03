Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IGM. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 89.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the third quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 207,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,948,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $100.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $79.68 and a 52-week high of $108.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.92.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

