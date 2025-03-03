Interfor (TSE:IFP) Shares Down 7.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$15.45 and last traded at C$15.79. 94,365 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 173,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IFP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Interfor from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC cut their price objective on Interfor from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Interfor from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interfor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.24. The company has a market cap of C$823.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.20.

In other Interfor news, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.48 per share, with a total value of C$101,433.24. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

