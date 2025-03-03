International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of ICAGY stock opened at $8.77 on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 138.31%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

