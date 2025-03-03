International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on International Consolidated Airlines Group
International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance
International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 138.31%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.
About International Consolidated Airlines Group
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than International Consolidated Airlines Group
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.