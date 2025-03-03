International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 147000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 43.32 and a quick ratio of 54.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$3.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, Director John Michael Wisbey purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,632,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,480. 39.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

