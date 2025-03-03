Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harmony Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 61,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Invesco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco by 4.5% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 19,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 9.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Invesco by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 77,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVZ has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus upped their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $20.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $17.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $19.55.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.49%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

