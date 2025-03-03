Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 857,827 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 154% from the previous session’s volume of 337,784 shares.The stock last traded at $41.26 and had previously closed at $42.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 262,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 155,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

