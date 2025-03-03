Investment Partners LTD. Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3,883.2% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 545,936 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

Bank of America Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $46.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $354.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.63. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $34.03 and a 12-month high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.