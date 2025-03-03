Investment Partners LTD. Invests $109,000 in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth $39,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James began coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $11.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.65.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.86%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Featured Stories

