Investment Partners LTD. Sells 5,082 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Investment Partners LTD. lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Wit LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.33. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

