Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Iridium Communications by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 491.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $31.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.65. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $212.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.78 million. Analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 12,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $356,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,876,585.90. The trade was a 4.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

