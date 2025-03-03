iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 534.7% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $177,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $102.72 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.53 and a 12 month high of $102.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.96.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
