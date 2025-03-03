iShares Biotechnology ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 72,196 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,389% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,847 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Biotechnology ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 237.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 438.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 663,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,533,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:IBB traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.65. 618,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.91 and a 200 day moving average of $140.61. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $123.60 and a twelve month high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

