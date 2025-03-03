iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) is NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,518,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346,918 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust comprises about 14.1% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $80,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBIT. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance
IBIT opened at $47.90 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.81.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile
The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
