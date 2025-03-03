iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,410,000 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the January 31st total of 14,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Bitcoin Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,130,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 45,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 18,410 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT traded up $1.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.57. 72,479,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,481,121. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.81.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

