iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.90, but opened at $52.97. iShares Bitcoin Trust shares last traded at $51.01, with a volume of 35,390,335 shares changing hands.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 4.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average is $46.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Bitcoin Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

