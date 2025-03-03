iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Financial Council LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Financial Council LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Financial Council LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Financial Council LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,813,061,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,677 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,660,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,389 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,568,883,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,803 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $597.04 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $496.30 and a one year high of $616.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $601.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $588.38. The company has a market capitalization of $593.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

