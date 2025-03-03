iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 7.3% of Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $822,973,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463,618 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694,299 shares in the last quarter. Constellation Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $431,100,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,980.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,576,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

AGG opened at $99.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.71. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $125.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.